Girls Aloud tour 2024: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl will reunite for a UK tour in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Girls Aloud are back and heading out on tour in the New Year!

Girls Aloud are reuniting for a brand new tour called The Girls Aloud Show in 2024.

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl will return to the stage together three years after the tragic death of their friend and bandmate Sarah Harding.

The girlband, best known for hits such as Love Machine, Biology, The Promise and Sound Of The Underground, will be touring around the UK next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday, 1st December.

From tickets to venues and dates, here's everything you need to know about the Girls Aloud tour.

Girls Aloud Tour dates & locations

23rd May 2024 -Manchester - AO Arena

24th May 2024 - Manchester - AO Arena

27th May 2024 - Cardiff - Utilita Arena

31st May 2024 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

1st June 2024 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

4th June 2024 - Aberdeen - P&J Live

8th June 2024 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

12th June 2024 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

15th June 2024 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

18th June 2024 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

23rd June 2024 - London - The O2

25th June 2024 - London - The O2

29th June 2024 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

How to buy tickets for The Girls Aloud Show

Tickets for The Girls Aloud Show go on sale on 1st December 2023 at 9:00AM and can be purchased here.