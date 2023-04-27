Jack Whitehall's Settle Down tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

27 April 2023, 06:00

Jack Whitehall is back on tour
Jack Whitehall is back on tour. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

How can I get Jack Whitehall tickets and where is he performing? Here's everything you need to know about the comedian's new tour...

Jack Whitehall is back with a brand new live show this summer and we are so excited.

Following three complete sell-out arena tours, Jack has hailed this his ‘most personal show yet’ with loads of hilarious material.

“There’s plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life,” he said.

Buy Jack Whitehall: Settle Down tickets here

“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue.

“It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Best known for his roles in Bad Education and Fresh Meat, the star rose to fame on shows such as Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

He’s gone on to bag his own Netflix stand-up shows, a hosting spot at the BRIT Awards, and the much-loved series Travels with My Father.

Jack Whitehall tour dates

  • Tue 23rd May 2023 - Portsmouth - Guildhall
  • Sat 27th May 2023 - Swansea - Arena
  • Sat 3rd Jun 2023 - Hull - Arena
  • Wed 7th Jun 2023 - Bath - Forum
  • Tue 13th Jun 2023 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
  • Wed 14th Jun 2023 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
  • Thu 15th Jun 2023 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
  • Fri 16th Jun 2023 - Bournemouth - Bic (Early Show – 6pm)
  • Sat 17th Jun 2023 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
  • Sun 18th Jun 2023 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
  • Mon 19th Jun 2023 - Glasgow - Hydro
  • Tue 20th Jun 2023 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
  • Wed 21st Jun 2023 - Manchester - Ao Arena
  • Thu 22nd Jun 2023 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
  • Fri 23rd Jun 2023 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
  • Sat 24th Jun 2023 - Manchester - Ao Arena
  • Sun 25th Jun 2023 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena
  • Tue 4th Jul 2023 - Cardiff - International Arena
  • Wed 5th Jul 2023 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
  • Fri 7th Jul 2023 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Sat 8th Jul 2023 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Sun 9th Jul 2023 - Cardiff - International Arena
  • Mon 10th Jul 2023 - Cardiff - International Arena
  • Fri 14th Jul 2023 - London - The O2
  • Sat 15th Jul 2023 - London - The O2
  • Sun 16th Jul 2023 - London - The O2

Jack Whitehall tickets

Tickets are on sale now from www.jackwhitehall.com.

