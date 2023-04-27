Jack Whitehall's Settle Down tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Jack Whitehall is back on tour. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

How can I get Jack Whitehall tickets and where is he performing? Here's everything you need to know about the comedian's new tour...

Jack Whitehall is back with a brand new live show this summer and we are so excited.

Following three complete sell-out arena tours, Jack has hailed this his ‘most personal show yet’ with loads of hilarious material.

“There’s plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life,” he said.

“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue.

“It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Best known for his roles in Bad Education and Fresh Meat, the star rose to fame on shows such as Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

He’s gone on to bag his own Netflix stand-up shows, a hosting spot at the BRIT Awards, and the much-loved series Travels with My Father.

Jack Whitehall tour dates

Tue 23rd May 2023 - Portsmouth - Guildhall

Sat 27th May 2023 - Swansea - Arena

Sat 3rd Jun 2023 - Hull - Arena

Wed 7th Jun 2023 - Bath - Forum

Tue 13th Jun 2023 - Brighton - Brighton Centre

Wed 14th Jun 2023 - Brighton - Brighton Centre

Thu 15th Jun 2023 - Brighton - Brighton Centre

Fri 16th Jun 2023 - Bournemouth - Bic (Early Show – 6pm)

Sat 17th Jun 2023 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Sun 18th Jun 2023 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Mon 19th Jun 2023 - Glasgow - Hydro

Tue 20th Jun 2023 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

Wed 21st Jun 2023 - Manchester - Ao Arena

Thu 22nd Jun 2023 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Fri 23rd Jun 2023 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Sat 24th Jun 2023 - Manchester - Ao Arena

Sun 25th Jun 2023 - Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena

Tue 4th Jul 2023 - Cardiff - International Arena

Wed 5th Jul 2023 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Fri 7th Jul 2023 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Sat 8th Jul 2023 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Sun 9th Jul 2023 - Cardiff - International Arena

Mon 10th Jul 2023 - Cardiff - International Arena

Fri 14th Jul 2023 - London - The O2

Sat 15th Jul 2023 - London - The O2

Sun 16th Jul 2023 - London - The O2

Jack Whitehall tickets

Tickets are on sale now from www.jackwhitehall.com.