James Arthur announces homecoming stadium show for summer 2024

6 November 2023, 09:27 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 12:41

James Arthur adds homecoming date to his Bittersweet Sweet Love
James Arthur adds homecoming date to his Bittersweet Sweet Love. Picture: SJM Concerts

Middlesbrough-born and Brit Billion-certified artist James Arthur has today announced a massive homecoming show at Riverside Stadium on Saturday 8th June 2024.

This will be James’ biggest headline show to date and will see him joined by special guests McFly and Lauran Hibberd.

Tickets go on sale Friday 10th November at 9am here

UK Arena Tour 2024

Mar 05 -Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre SOLD OUT

Mar 06 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

Mar 08 - Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

Mar 09 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

Mar 10 - Hull, UK @ Connexin Live SOLD OUT

Mar 13 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro SOLD OUT

Mar 15 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester AO Arena SOLD OUT

Mar 16 – London, UK @ Wembley OVO Arena SOLD OUT

Mar 19 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Mar 20 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

Mar 22 – London, UK @ The O2

The news follows the announcement of his fifth, brand new studio album Bitter Sweet Love - out January 26th, 2024, on Columbia Records and a major world tour, in which multiple dates including UK arenas, sold out instantly.

James is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. James has scored 4 top 10 albums, with 2016’s Back From The Edge hitting the Number 1 spot and over his career has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigala, Rudimental, Marshmello & many more.

James Arthur reveals adorable voice notes to daughter Emily

‘Say You Won't Let Go’ became his breakthrough hit in the US. It was officially the UK's most streamed song in 2016 and has gone on to be enjoyed via 4 billion streams while the song's official video has achieved 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Earlier this year, the track became his first RIAA Diamond Single with 10 million certified units – making James one of just 100 recipients of an RIAA Diamond Single certification in the programme's history.

It's truly unbelievable. I don't think that I can put it into words. As someone who came to the Riverside as a young lad with a season ticket and walked through the turnstiles, it’s just crazy to think that people are going to be walking through the turnstiles to watch me perform. It’s very much like the end of a movie, a full circle moment. It has been bit of a pipe dream of mine to play my team’s ground; I'm really honoured.

- James Arthur

Other huge hit singles include: ‘Impossible’, ‘Can I Be Him’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Naked’, ‘Empty Space’, ‘Rewrite The Stars’, ‘Falling Like the Stars’, ‘Train Wreck’ and ‘Lasting Lover’, which are all certified platinum records. The song ‘Cars Outside’ off the new album is currently becoming another global hit for James.

Now James returns to Middlesbrough to celebrate his roots with a very special homecoming show.

Tickets go on sale Friday 10th November at 9am via here.

VIP packages are available via www.sjm-vip.com.

