6 September 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 10:04

James Arthur has announced a nationwide UK and Ireland arena tour for March 2020, here's how to get tickets.

James Arthur is going on tour - and here's how to get tickets.

The last few years have been remarkable for James, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2012.

He was recently awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with his No.1 global hit 'Say You Won't Let Go', which is only one of eighteen records that have achieved a billion streams on Spotify.

It makes James one of 10 artists globally to do this, along with Drake, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. 

In total James has now sold over 25 million records globally. His recent duet with Anne-Marie 'Rewrite The Stars' from The Greatest Showman Reimagined has been streamed an amazing 251 million times, whilst his 2018 song 'Empty Space' has already hit over 100 million streams. 

James has 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has had over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. In October, James releases his third album 'YOU', featuring the hit singles 'Naked', 'Falling Like The Stars' and 'Empty Space'. Fans can pre-order the album here.

The 15 song epic finds the global star at both his boldest and most promiscuous, with hard-hitting lyrics, a restless rifle through musical styles and the searing vocals of someone with plenty to get off their chest.

Tickets go on sale Friday 13th September at 10am via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and for Ireland www.ticketmaster.ie

James Arthur UK tour 2020

Mon 02 Mar 2020 Dublin 3Arena

Wed 04 Mar 2020 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thu 05 Mar 2020 London The O2

Sat 07 Mar 2020 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Sun 08 Mar 2020 Brighton Centre

Tue 10 Mar 2020 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 11 Mar 2020 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 13 Mar 2020 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 14 Mar 2020 Manchester Arena

