JLS tour 2023: Venues, new dates and how to get tickets

15 May 2023, 06:00

JLS is going back on tour
JLS is going back on tour. Picture: Mark Hayman

EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour details revealed including new dates and tickets.

JLS fans rejoice, because the boys are coming to an arena near you this autumn with another incredible tour across the UK.

Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams shot to fame in 2009 when their debut single ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to number 1.

A string of instant pop classics followed, including ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

Fans were devastated when they said goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album, but luckily this wasn’t the end for JLS.

Their comeback tour in 2021 proved to be one of the hottest tickets, with Aston, JB, Marvin and Oritsé having to extend their initial 16 show schedule to a 29 date tour.

JLS Perform At The O2 Arena
JLS Perform At The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

The good news is, the JLS heart will beat again with this autumn’s ‘EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour’.

And the huge demand is clear, as two extra dates have already been added at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (October 27th) and the Cardiff International Arena (October 31st).

Now an extra matinee performance at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena will take place on the 4th November.

JLS 2023 tour dates

October

  • 20th - Dublin, 3Arena
  • 21st - Belfast, SSE Arena
  • 23rd - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • 24th - Bournemouth, International Centre
  • 26th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 27th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena (ADDED DATE)
  • 28th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 30th - Cardiff, International Arena
  • 31st - Cardiff, International Arena (ADDED DATE)

November

  • 2nd - Manchester, AO Arena
  • 3rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 4th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (matinee – ADDED)
  • 4th – Newcastle, Utlita Arena
  • 6th - Brighton, Centre
  • 7th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 9th - London, The O2
  • 10th - London, The O2
  • 11th - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

How to buy tickets

Tickets for all the performances - including the extra date in Newcastle - are on sale from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

