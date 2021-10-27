John Bishop's Right Here, Right Now Tour 2022: Venues, tickets for stand-up comedian's new show
27 October 2021, 00:01
Comedy superstar John Bishop is going on tour with his highly anticipated brand-new stand up show – Right Here, Right Now.
John Bishop is heading out on a huge global tour, performing across the UK, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe.
He can’t wait to be back on the road again! And you could be there!
John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including- ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).
More recently ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ for ITV1 and four mammoth series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ which saw him chatting, one-to-one with some of the World’s biggest, household names.
Right Here, Right Now Tour 2022
- Wednesday, 9 February 2022 - Bournemouth Windsor Hall
- Thursday, 10 February 2022 - Bournemouth Windsor Hall
- Friday, 11 February 2022 - Cheltenham Centaur
- Tuesday, 15 February 2022 - Hull Bonus Arena
- Wednesday, 16 February 2022 - Hull Bonus Arena
- Thursday, 17 February 2022 - Hull Bonus Arena
- Friday, 18 February 2022 - Aberdeen P&J Live Arena
- Saturday, 19 February 2022 - Glasgow SSE Hydro
- Thursday, 24 February 2022 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Friday, 25 February 2022 - Manchester AO Arena
- Saturday, 26 February 2022 - Manchester AO Arena
- Tuesday, 1 March 2022 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, 2 March 2022 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Friday, 4 March 2022 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Saturday, 5 March 2022 - Liverpoo M&S Bank Arena
- Tuesday, 8 March 2022 - Derby Arena
- Saturday, 12 March 2022 - SSE Arena, Wembley
- Tuesday, 15 March 2022 - Swansea Arena
- Wednesday, 16 March 2022 - The Brighton Centre
- Thursday, 17 March 2022 - The Brighton Centre
- Friday, 18 March 2022 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Monday, 21 March 2022 - Plymouth Plymouth Pavilions
- Tuesday, 22 March 2022 - Plymouth Plymouth Pavilions
- Thursday, 24 March 2022 - Belfast SSE Arena, Belfast
- Friday, 25 March 2022 - Dublin 3 Arena
- Tuesday, 29 March 2022 - Cardif Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, 30 March 2022 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Friday, 1 April 2022 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Saturday, 2 April 2022 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday, 8 April 2022 - London The O2