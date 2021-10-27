John Bishop's Right Here, Right Now Tour 2022: Venues, tickets for stand-up comedian's new show

John Bishop. Picture: Phil McIntyre Ents

By Heart reporter

Comedy superstar John Bishop is going on tour with his highly anticipated brand-new stand up show – Right Here, Right Now.

John Bishop is heading out on a huge global tour, performing across the UK, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe.

He can’t wait to be back on the road again! And you could be there!

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including- ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).

More recently ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ for ITV1 and four mammoth series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ which saw him chatting, one-to-one with some of the World’s biggest, household names.

Right Here, Right Now Tour 2022

John Bishop is one of the funniest men in the UK. Picture: Getty