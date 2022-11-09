Peter Gabriel 2023 tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets

9 November 2022, 06:00

Peter Gabriel is heading on tour next year
Peter Gabriel is heading on tour next year. Picture: Live Nation Entertainment

How to get tickets to Peter Gabriel's brand new tour 2023...

Peter Gabriel fans rejoice, because the star has announced his first European tour in nearly a decade.

Called i/o, the 2023 tour will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25 June 2023.

This marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.

Buy Peter Gabriel tour tickets here

i/o - the tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album of the same name, as well as playing his fan favourites.

Peter Gabriel's i/o tour details
He'll also be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Opening up about hitting the road again, Peter said: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Peter Gabriel 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

  • Thursday 18 May - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
  • Saturday 20 May - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
  • Sunday 21 May - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
  • Tuesday 23 May - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
  • Wednesday 24 May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
  • Friday 26 May - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
  • Sunday 28 May - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
  • Tuesday 30 May - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
  • Wednesday 31 May - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
  • Friday 2 June - Bergen, Norway - Koengen
  • Monday 5 June - Amsterdam, Netherlands -Ziggo Dome
  • Tuesday 6 June - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
  • Thursday 8 June - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
  • Saturday 10 June - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
  • Monday 12 June - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
  • Tuesday 13 June - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
  • Thursday 15 June - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
  • Saturday 17 June - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
  • Monday 19 June - London, UK - The O2
  • Thursday 22 June - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
  • Friday 23 June - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
  • Sunday 25 June - Dublin, Ireland - 3Are
Peter Gabriel is heading back on tour
How to buy tickets:

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 HERE. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, 8 November.

For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit www.petergabriel.com.

