Peter Gabriel 2023 tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets

Peter Gabriel fans rejoice, because the star has announced his first European tour in nearly a decade.

Called i/o, the 2023 tour will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25 June 2023.

This marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.

i/o - the tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album of the same name, as well as playing his fan favourites.

He'll also be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Opening up about hitting the road again, Peter said: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Peter Gabriel 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

Thursday 18 May - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

Saturday 20 May - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

Sunday 21 May - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

Tuesday 23 May - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday 24 May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Friday 26 May - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

Sunday 28 May - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

Tuesday 30 May - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Wednesday 31 May - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June - Bergen, Norway - Koengen

Monday 5 June - Amsterdam, Netherlands -Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 6 June - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Thursday 8 June - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Saturday 10 June - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Monday 12 June - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Tuesday 13 June - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Thursday 15 June - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

Saturday 17 June - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Monday 19 June - London, UK - The O2

Thursday 22 June - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Friday 23 June - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Sunday 25 June - Dublin, Ireland - 3Are

How to buy tickets:

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 HERE. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, 8 November.

For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit www.petergabriel.com.