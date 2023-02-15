Peter James' Wish You Were Dead 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

15 February 2023, 06:00

Wish You Were Dead
Wish You Were Dead. Picture: Peter James/Cambridge Arts Theatre

How to get tickets for Peter James' Wish You Were Dead at the Cambridgeshire Arts Centre.

Following on from five hit stage shows and the new acclaimed ITV series, Grace, the work of best-selling author, Peter James comes to the Cambridge Arts Centre with the world premiere stage adaption of Wish You Were Dead.

An all-star cast includes George Rainsford, who returns to the stage after eight years as Ethan Hardy in BBC One’s Casualty, Clive Mantle, much loved for many roles including Casualty, Game of Thrones and the iconic ‘puddle’ scene in Vicar of Dibley and the multi-talented actress, novelist, podcaster and winner of I’m A Celebrity, Giovanna Fletcher.

Buy tickets to Peter James' Wish You Were Dead here

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Cleo Morey take their first holiday together, they hope for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell.

Peter James' Wish You Were Dead is making its debut this March
Peter James' Wish You Were Dead is making its debut this March. Picture: Peter James/Cambridge Arts Theatre

Adapted exclusively for the stage, Wish You Were Dead is the latest thrilling instalment of the Grace Series – the most successful modern day crime stage franchise, since Agatha Christie.

George Rainsford said: “I can’t wait to be part of a theatre ensemble again and delve into Peter James’ thrilling criminal underworld. Getting to play Roy Grace, his most renowned detective creation, will be a huge honour. I am excited to meet audiences from all over the UK, and share with them some enthralling, edge-of-your-seat entertainment!”

Wish You Were Dead 2023 dates at Cambridge Arts Theatre:

  • Monday 6th March - 7:30pm
  • Tuesday 7th March - 7:30pm
  • Wednesday 8th March - 7:30pm
  • Thursday 9th March - 2:30pm
  • Thursday 9th Mar - 7:30pm
  • Friday 10th Mar - 7:30pm
  • Saturday 11th Mar - 2:30pm
  • Saturday 11th Mar - 7:30pm

How to buy tickets

You can buy tickets on the Cambridge Arts Theatre website here.

