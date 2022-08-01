Peter Rabbit™️ Garden Adventure at Blenheim Palace - dates and how to get tickets

Find out how you can get tickets to The Peter RabbitTM Garden Adventure at Blenheim Palace at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace. Picture: Peter Rabbit

Find out how you can get tickets to Peter Rabbit Adventure at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace.

This summer at Blenheim Palace join Beatrix Potter in the garden of old Mr. McGregor and help rescue Peter Rabbit.

Through a magical mix of storytelling, live performance, and puppetry the world of Beatrix Potter will come alive in Blenheim Palace’s walled garden as you, the audience, take part in the rescue of Peter from Mr. McGregor’s rabbit pie shaped plan.

Young Beatrix Potter enlists your help in finding mischievous Peter, leading you through flower and vegetable gardens, greenhouses and potting sheds previously unopen to the public. On the way you’ll meet Jemima Puddle-Duck, Benjamin Bunny, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle and more, alongside a few surprises!

It will run until 3rd September. Picture: Peter Rabbit

This 50 minute immersive adventure is a must for any child who loves to explore the great outdoors, any family who treasures what you can learn from being in nature and any fan of the most beloved rabbit in children’s literature.

The immersive adventure takes place at Blenheim Palace. Picture: Peter Rabbit

Activity Area:

Take a break from the rescue to find Peter Rabbit in the Activity Area where children can release their creativity! There will be plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained, including colouring in, dot to dot, and ‘find Peter’.

The Peter Rabbit™ Farm Shop:

Visit the Farm Shop where you will find all things Peter Rabbit. Choose your favourite book in the reading corner or take your pick from a selection of children’s toys. You'll also be able to grab a coffee, ice cream and lots of other tasty treats!

The show will be running until 3rd September, 2022, and you can buy tickets here.