The Podcast Show is back for 2022 - how to get 20% off your tickets

15 February 2022, 11:49

The Podcast Show is back!
The Podcast Show is back! Picture: The Podcast Show 2022

The Podcast Show 2022 is Europe's biggest new gathering of the podcasting community and you can get your tickets now!

From 25 - 26 May 2022, podcast creators and fans are coming together at The Business Design Centre in Islington for Europe's biggest podcast industry gathering.

Set in the hub of London's media district, creators and avid podcast listeners will be at this one-of-a-kind event to inspire and empower the future of the industry.

The Podcast Show is Europe's biggest new gathering of the podcasting community. Picture: The Podcast Show 2022

Podcast creators, established professionals and industry leaders will be under one roof to support the influential industry which is seeing unprecedented growth and change.

Tickets for the show are on sale now
Tickets for the show are on sale now. Picture: The Podcast Show 2022

Filled with world-class speakers, workshops and 120+ industry brands, there's inspirational content for every stage of a podcaster's journey.

Tickets are on sale now! Save 20% on delegate day passes with promo code GLOBAL.

Click here to buy tickets.

