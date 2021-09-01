The Script tour 2022: Tickets and venues for The Script's Greatest Hits Tour
1 September 2021, 14:03
This is their first run of live dates in over two years, and the includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3Arena.
The Script celebrate a journey that has included five UK #1 albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales with the release of the career-spanning greatest hits album ‘Tales From The Script’ on October 1st.
The celebrations will extend deep into 2022 with the confirmation of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits Tour, which includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3Arena.
The Script will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson on their UK and Ireland arena dates.
‘Tales From The Script’ compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far, and honours everything that the trio - Danny O’Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan - have achieved together since forming fourteen years ago.
The Script UK and Ireland Greatest Hits tour dates May and June 2022
- May 15th - Belfast, SSE Arena
- May 19th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- May 20th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- May 21st - Manchester, AO Arena
- May 23rd - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
- May 24th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- May 26th - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- May 27th - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
- May 28th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- May 30th - Brighton, Centre
- May 31st - Bournemouth, International Centre
- June 2nd - Sheffield, Arena
- June 3rd - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- June 4th - London, The O2
- June 14th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
- June 15th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
General ticket sales opens at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com from 9:30am on Friday, September 3rd
‘Tales From The Script’ album tracklist
- ‘Breakeven’
- ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’
- ‘For The First Time’
- 'Nothing’
- ‘Hall of Fame’
- ‘If You Could See Me Now’
- ‘Superheroes’
- ‘Six Degrees of Separation’
- ‘Rain’
- ‘Arms Open’
- ‘The Last Time’
- ‘Run Through Walls’
- ‘Before the Worst’
- ‘We Cry’
- ‘Science & Faith’
- ‘No Good In Goodbye’
- ‘Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”’
- ‘I Want It All’
‘Tales From The Script’ will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order HERE.