TLC UK tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

28 April 2022, 08:58

TLC is going on tour
TLC is going on tour. Picture: Live Nation

TLC is back with a brand new tour this summer, including extra dates across the country.

Calling all TLC fans, because the iconic R&B and pop duo is heading on tour this summer.

Made up of Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, TLC are back with three massive headline shows for June 2022.

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia back in 1990, the group shot to fame during the 1990s

Establishing themselves as one of the world’s biggest-selling female groups of all time, TLC have now sold over 85 million records worldwide and won four Grammy Awards and five MTV VMA awards.

They were also honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Music By MOBO in 2012 and have a total of four multi platinum albums, ten Top 10 singles, and four Number 1 singles.

Picking up exactly where they left off, the pair will be performing their biggest anthems later this year such as Waterfalls, Creep and No Scrubs.

Kicking off in Birmingham on 14 June, they will then head to Manchester the following day, before concluding in London.

TLC tour dates 2022

  • Tuesday 14th June - Birmingham, U.K - O2 Academy Birmingham
  • Wednesday 15th June - Manchester, U.K - Albert Hall
  • Tuesday 28th June - London, U.K - O2 Shepherds Bush

Click here to buy tickets

