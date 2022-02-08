Don't miss UB40 featuring Ali Campbell In Memory of Astro Tour live across the UK

Don't miss this very special UB40 featuring Ali Campbell tour. Picture: UB40

By Heart reporter

Ali Campbell of UB40 has announced that his upcoming UK tour beginning in February 2022 will go ahead, now in memory of his departed friend and bandmate of over four decades, Astro.

UB40 topped the UK singles chart and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe.

Between 1983 and 1998 the group produced three Labour Of Love albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson’s Cherry Oh Baby, Lord Creator’s Kingston Town and Johnny Osbourne’s Come Back Darling to a new, global audience.

They also topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with their reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s Red Red Wine, and a cover of I Got You Babe with Chrissie Hynde, and had a UK hit with (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

In November 2021 both the band and its fans were left devastated by the death of long-serving member Astro - meaning these forthcoming live shows take on a new, even deeper significance, and will also be a celebration of his love of reggae and musical legacy.

Ali Campbell said: “I can’t wait to get back on stage and see all our wonderful fans. It’s going to be incredibly difficult without Astro by my side. Remembering Astro, let the music play on. Big love, Ali.”

UB40 February and March 2022 Dates