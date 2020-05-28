How to watch Meerkat Music’s Take That gig: Robbie, Mark, Howard and Gary reunite for special lockdown show

28 May 2020, 16:02 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 17:32

Don't miss Take That's special lockdown performance on Friday 29 May
Robbie, Mark, Howard and Gary are joining forces for a very special gig - and everyone is invited thanks to Compare The Market.

When is the online Take That gig and is it free?

The special one-off gig takes place on Friday May 29 at 8pm, and will be broadcast on the YouTube.

It costs nothing to watch, and will be streamed on the Compare The Meerkat YouTube channel.

It is raising money and awareness for creative music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, which has been launched to help support concert crews globally whose livelihoods have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Who is performing in the Take That Meerkat Music gig?

Gary Barlow, 49, Howard Donald, 52, and Mark Owen, 48, will be joined by Robbie Williams, 46, who left the band in 1995.

He rejoined in 2010, leaving amicably a year later to focus on his own music. At the time, the band said he would always be welcome back - and the lads were true to their word.

Due to social distancing measures, each member will be performing individually from their own homes but at the same time.

Take That formed in 1990, meaning they have 30 years of hits
Take That have enjoyed thirty years of hits since they were formed in 1990, pictured here with original member Jason Orange. Picture: Getty

What have the band and Robbie said about the show?

Take That said: “This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance! It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

“We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts.”

Robbie added: “I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again — it’s always a pleasure.

“If we can’t go to the stadium…we’ll bring the stadium to us.”

What is Meerkat Music?

Meerkat Music is Compare the Market's new way of rewarding customers. Expect the biggest stars in adorable CGI Meerkat Aleksandr’s phone book, performing from their living rooms for you, in yours.

