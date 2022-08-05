When do the Commonwealth Games end and when is the Closing Ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games come to an end next week - find out how you can watch the Closing Ceremony.

The XXII Commonwealth Games are in full swing, with Birmingham delivering a jam-packed schedule of sport.

They have seen over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete in 19 different sports, and this year's games was the first multi-sport event hosted in Britain since the Glasgow games in 2014.

The games kicked off on Thursday, July 28, and they'll come to an end next week.

Here's your need-to-know on when they finish and how you can watch the Closing Ceremony.

The Commonwealth Games is taking place in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

When do the Commonwealth Games finish?

The Games come to an end on Monday, August 8.

The Closing Ceremony will take place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on that date, during which the baton will be handed to Victoria in Australia, who are hosting the 2026 games.

The next Commonwealth Games will be held in Australia. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony?

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 8pm.

The Opening Ceremony took place in the same venue on July 28, and featured a number of nods to the city of Birmingham.

Viewers were treated to a giant raging bull, a Union Jack made from 72 cars, as well as a speech from activist Malala Yousafzai.