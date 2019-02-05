Is it app-ropriate this Safer Internet Day?

Parents and carers are being asked to consider whether it is App-ropriate this Safer Internet Day.

Safer Internet Day (Tuesday 5 February), which is co-ordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre, aims to highlight positive uses of technology and the role everyone plays in helping to create a better and safer online community for children and young people.

One of the internet's biggest gaming platforms Roblox will be supporting this year's campaign by asking parents and carers to look at whether the apps, games and websites their children have access to are ‘App-ropriate’.

Laura Higgins from Exeter, is director of digital civility at Roblox, they use social media to share tips and advice on some of the most popular games and apps available to young people.

Technology is ever evolving and it can sometimes be quite difficult for families to keep up with the new games and apps available to our children every day.

Therefore Roblox have published a series of guides to some of the most popular online trends in order to provide young people and their parents with the information they need to enjoy the virtual playground responsibly and respectfully.

They are asking parents and carers across the county to sit down with their children and talk about the three W's

What are their children doing online?

Where do they go online?

Who do they talk to online?

The theme of this year's Safer Internet day is 'Together For A Better Internet' and by working together families can ensure they are all playing a role together to stay safe online.

As part of Safer Internet day families are also being encourage to sign up to their own Internet Safety Plan.

This gives them the chance to talk about online behaviours, such as what they should or shouldn't do on the internet, agree how long devices can be used every day and what to do if something has caused upset.

During the week officers will also be going into various schools across the county to raise awareness and educate young people around online safety as part of their continued work under the Safer Schools Partnership.