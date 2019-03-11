Knife amnesty in Devon and Cornwall

11 March 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 15:03

120 handed in South Devon police

Devon and Cornwall Police are taking part in a week of action to reduce the number of knives on our streets.

A knife amnesty is running until 17th March giving people the chance to hand in unwanted knives and blades anonymously.

Bins have been set up at the following police stations:

Truro - Pydar Street
Bodmin - Tollgate Road
St Austell - Palace Road
Camborne - South Terrace
Plymouth - Crownhill & Charles Cross
Barnstaple - North Walk
Exeter - Heavitree Rd
Torquay - South Street

