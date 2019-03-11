Knife amnesty in Devon and Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police are taking part in a week of action to reduce the number of knives on our streets.

A knife amnesty is running until 17th March giving people the chance to hand in unwanted knives and blades anonymously.

Bins have been set up at the following police stations:

Truro - Pydar Street

Bodmin - Tollgate Road

St Austell - Palace Road

Camborne - South Terrace

Plymouth - Crownhill & Charles Cross

Barnstaple - North Walk

Exeter - Heavitree Rd

Torquay - South Street