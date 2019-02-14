Police confirm identities of Exeter murder victims

Police have confirmed the three men found dead in Exeter all suffered serious head injuries.

They have been formally identified as twin brothers, Richard and Roger Carter, 84, and Anthony Payne, 80.

Detective Chief Inspector Roy Linden, deputy head of major crime, said: "The investigations into these three incidents remain connected.

"Due to the serious head injuries sustained by all three victims and the presentation of the properties and the age of the victims, we are treating this as a single multiple murder investigation."

"Following the post mortems, which were completed yesterday, is has been confirmed that all three victims sustained serious head injuries."

Superintendent Matt Lawler, local policing commander for Exeter, said: "Firstly, on behalf of the family I would like to appeal for everyone to please continue to avoid speculation.

"Family members of the elderly gentlemen have specifically asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened to their loved ones, and whilst of course we understand the public interest, I am sure we would all wish to respect that.

"We would therefore ask that everyone gives the family some time and space whilst they are being supported by specialist family liaison officers."

Police say they are following more than 150 lines of enquiry after information from the public.

Mr Lawler said: "We therefore would like to sincerely thank the public for their support, and re-issue our appeal for further information," he said.

"We are working with local partners to provide reassurance and support to vulnerable or elderly in our community.

"As part of that, since yesterday local neighbourhood staff have specifically visited nine addresses in order to confirm the safety of occupants.

"There is no information to indicate a threat to any person - this forms part of our normal support to the vulnerable which, given the circumstances, we have obviously stepped up in our efforts with partners."