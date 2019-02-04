Police investigate death of 15-year-old in Salcombe

Police say they are treating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Salcombe as unexplained.

Officers were called out to a property at Carr Close on Saturday afternoon, following reports of concern for the welfare of a boy, who is believed to have taken an unknown substance.

Emergency services attended the scene where he was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

He has since been formally identified as 15-year-old Tyler Peck from Salcombe.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth from the Devon Local Investigation Team, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and my thoughts are with the family of 15-year-old Tyler at this time.

“We are at the early stages of this investigation and, at this time, enquires are ongoing to determine the circumstances which lead to Tyler’s untimely death.

“I would stress that this is currently being treated as an isolated incident and that we do not believe there to be any increased risk to the wider community.

“I’d like to urge parents and guardians to talk to their children about the risks and potential dangers involved in taking drugs. Safeguarding is a priority and we do not wish to see anyone else in our community go through this ordeal.”

A 39-year-old man from Kingsbridge was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was later released on police bail until Friday 1 March 2019.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/010319/19.