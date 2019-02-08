Tree falls on two cars

A tree has fallen on two cars near Buckfastleigh.

Emergency services were called to the A384, after the tree came down near to the Dartbridge Inn at 5.30am today [8 February].

The driver of one car has been seriously injured.

A woman has also been taken to Derriford Hospital with minor injuries.

The road has been closed both ways at the A38 Drumbridges junction through to Dartington roundabout, and is expected to be shut for some time.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting log number 0117 of 08/02/19.