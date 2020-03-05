Global Awards 2020: Complete winners list from Dua Lipa, to Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi

These were all the winners of the 2020 Global Awards with Very.co.uk. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The Global Awards 2020 was a big night for many artists as they scooped the gongs for best group, best male and best female.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk took place at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on March 5, and saw a host of talent walking the blue carpet.

Anne-Marie, Amber Davis, Michelle Keegan and Laura Whitmore all looked incredible for the night's ceremony, but it was the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran who won big.

Lewis Capaldi was the biggest winner of the night, scooping the awards for both Mass Appeal as well as Most Played Song 2019 for his record 'Someone You Loved'.

Stereophonics went home with two awards. Picture: PA

Stereophonics also went home with two awards; Best Indie and Global Special Award, which recognises their incredible career over the past 25 years.

Dua Lipa won the award for Best British Act, the Jonas Brothers were crowned Best Group, and Camilla Cabello – who opened the show with a performance of ‘My Oh My’ and ‘Havana’ – took home the gong for Best Female.

Ed Sheehan was named the Global's Best Male, and Harry Styles' Lights Up was voted Best Song of 2019 with Metro.

Ellie Goulding looked stunning on the blue carpet for the 2020 Global Awards. Picture: PA

You can find the full list of winners below:

BEST GROUP

Jonas Brothers - WINNER

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

Dua Lipa won the Global Award for Best British Artist. Picture: PA

BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

BEST FEMALE

Camila Cabello - WINNER

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Chris Ramsey and Rosie Ramsey won Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA

BEST BRITISH ACT

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

BEST PODCAST

Sh**ged Married Annoyed - WINNER

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

Sheku Kanneh-Mason - WINNER

MILOŠ

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Stormzy - WINNER

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

BEST INDIE ACT

Stereophonics - WINNER

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

BEST POP

Tones & I - WINNER

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Rita Ora

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST

Lewis Capaldi - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

RISING STAR

Aitch - WINNER

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Lizzo

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

Harry Styles - Lights Up - WINNER

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Aitch won The Rising Star Award at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA

THE LBC AWARD

Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC

PC Stuart Outten - WINNER

MOST PLAYED SONG –

Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved WINNER

