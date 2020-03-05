Global Awards 2020: Complete winners list from Dua Lipa, to Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi
5 March 2020, 22:22 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 22:25
The Global Awards 2020 was a big night for many artists as they scooped the gongs for best group, best male and best female.
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk took place at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on March 5, and saw a host of talent walking the blue carpet.
Anne-Marie, Amber Davis, Michelle Keegan and Laura Whitmore all looked incredible for the night's ceremony, but it was the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran who won big.
Lewis Capaldi was the biggest winner of the night, scooping the awards for both Mass Appeal as well as Most Played Song 2019 for his record 'Someone You Loved'.
Stereophonics also went home with two awards; Best Indie and Global Special Award, which recognises their incredible career over the past 25 years.
Dua Lipa won the award for Best British Act, the Jonas Brothers were crowned Best Group, and Camilla Cabello – who opened the show with a performance of ‘My Oh My’ and ‘Havana’ – took home the gong for Best Female.
Ed Sheehan was named the Global's Best Male, and Harry Styles' Lights Up was voted Best Song of 2019 with Metro.
You can find the full list of winners below:
BEST GROUP
Jonas Brothers - WINNER
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
BEST BRITISH ACT
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
BEST PODCAST
Sh**ged Married Annoyed - WINNER
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
Sheku Kanneh-Mason - WINNER
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B
Stormzy - WINNER
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT
Stereophonics - WINNER
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP
Tones & I - WINNER
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST
Lewis Capaldi - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
RISING STAR
Aitch - WINNER
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Lizzo
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
Harry Styles - Lights Up - WINNER
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
THE LBC AWARD
Awarded for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC
PC Stuart Outten - WINNER
MOST PLAYED SONG –
Awarded to the artist responsible for the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2019.
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved WINNER
