Council Tax rise approved to fund Gloucestershire Police

Council tax payers in Gloucestershire are set to help fund the county's police force.

Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Panel has given it's approval to a 10% rise, which will see two pounds added to the average monthly bill.

It will raise and extra £4.1m to help fund more than 70 new staff.

Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl said, "Putting-up the council tax is never an easy decision and I am pleased the police and crime panel agree the police are in need of extra investment



"Gloucestershire gets one of the lowest grants from Central Government. The balance between central funding and council tax is about 50/50.

"Putting up the council tax is not a decision I take lightly. I think police funding should be the responsibility of National Government and should be shared with big business, the big internet companies who must bear much of the responsibility for the increase in web related crime and others.

"But it's the Government's strategy to put the burden on local people so we have no other choice. This is the only place I can turn to ask for additional money for the Police and Chief Constable.

"We've lobbied everyone - government, ministers and the Chancellor and there's no other funding available. If the cuts of the last decade aren't halted Gloucestershire will be in a weaker position and I'm not prepared to countenance that".

The proposals will also provide for 1% of the policing budget to be made available to continue to support community projects and programmes managed through the Commissioner's Fund.