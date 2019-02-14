Cyclist hurt in collision in Gloucester

A cyclist has been injured after a collision with a van in Gloucester, which then drove off.

It happened at just after 10pm on Wednesday as the cyclist was travelling from Estcourt Road towards St Oswalds Road.

The Ford Transit van was last seen heading along Tewkesbury Road towards the Longford roundabout.

The van is described as being dark in colour, possibly blue or black with large, white sign writing on the side. It's believed to be the short wheel base size and quite new.

A 30 year old local man was treated at the roadside by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with suspected injuries to his back.

If you witnessed the collision, are the driver of the van or have any information that can help with our enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 455 of 13 February. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.