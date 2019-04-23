Gloucestershire football chairman given UN role

23 April 2019, 14:44 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 14:45

Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince has been given a new role by the United Nations to help get the world of sport involved in the fight against climate change.

He has been made a Climate Champion for its recently launched 'Sports for Climate Action' initiative.

Forest Green became the world's first carbon neutral sports club earlier this season, as part of a new United Nations initiative and have already been labelled the 'world's greenest football club' by FIFA.

The club is also famously vegan, serving plant-based food to its players and fans. It also plays on an organic football pitch, with the stadium powered entirely by green energy from the wind and the sun, and it also has electric car charging points for fans.

Dale said: ''There are billions of sports fans, all of them passionate people. We share the same view as the UN that by engaging sports around the world in the issues of sustainability, we can get supporters involved in the fight against climate change, by making them fans of the environment.

"Sport has such a big influence on the way people think and act, it’s a powerful platform that can be used to address the most urgent issue of our time – climate change. This new UN framework can help bring about change.''

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, added: ''I would like to extend my personal congratulations to Dale for his action on climate change and support for the UN's new framework. Dale has demonstrated a genuine commitment to communicating strong and clear messages about the importance of raising awareness and empowering citizens to act on climate change.''

Dale will visit UEFA in Switzerland in May to talk about the work being done at the club.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snapchat shares climb as user numbers return to growth

UK & World

Woman wakes up from coma 27 years after school bus crash

UK & World

What Donald Trump can expect from state visit

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly is sporting a neon look on today's show

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her neon jacket

Showbiz

Peter Kay was recently spotted out in public for the first time in a year

Where has Peter Kay been, why did he cancel his tour and how is the Car Share comedian doing?

Celebrities

Shila Iqbal has apologised for her offensive tweets

Shila Iqbal apologises for tweets that got her sacked from Emmerdale

News

Pink pictured with husband Carey Hart and their two children

Pink reveals why she won't post pictures of her children on social media anymore

Showbiz

Are your sunglasses damaging your health? (stock image)

Millions of Brits are wearing sunglasses that are putting them at risk of BLINDNESS, expert warns

Lifestyle

The 'tap out' game causes children to hurt each other for fun

Mum warns parents over dangerous 'tap out' game played by children

Lifestyle