Man killed in collision on the A417

21 April 2019, 07:03 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 07:04

Crime Scene Police Tape

A man's died after his motorbike was involved in a collision on the A417 in the early hours of this morning.

It happened on Crickley Hill shortly before 1am, the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The A417 between the Air Balloon roundabout and the A46 Shurdington Road junction is likely to remain closed for a couple more hours this morning.

Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 18 of 21 April.

