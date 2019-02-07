Police find 350 cannabis plants growing in Gloucester

More than 350 cannabis plants have been found growing in Gloucester.

Police were called in by firefighters following a fire at a premises on Llanthony Road on Tuesday night.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of up to £300,000.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Smith said: "In the last week the serious and organised crime team have discovered a significant amount of cannabis grows within the county.

"I believe that these discoveries will have a significant impact on all of our communities as these factories generate money that is pumped into the purchase of Class A drugs like Cocaine, Sexual Exploitation, Human Trafficking and also the purchase of Firearms.

"We have seized over £1m worth of cannabis so far this year and we would ask anyone who suspects that drugs are being manufactured near them to let us know, you can do this by anonymously calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."