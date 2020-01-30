Gary Kemp makes public plea to Tony Hadley to reform Spandau Ballet

The singer told Good Morning Britain he would love for the New Romantic band to reform for their 40th anniversary - but it's all down to Tony.

Gary Kemp wants Spandau Ballet to reform - but says it's all down to singer Tony Hadley.

The 60-year-old appeared on today's Good Morning Britain where he said he would love to see the New Romantic band back together as a five piece.

He said: "I would love to get the band back together now."

Gary, younger brother Martin, John Keeble and Steve Norman confirmed via a terse Twitter statement that they had parted ways with charismatic frontman Tony in 2017.

Tony tweeted: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no long a member of the band Spandau Ballet, and as such I will not be performing with this band in the near future."

Martin and Gary Kemp with Tony Hadley performing at Live Aid in 1984. Picture: Getty

The band replied: "Much to our frustration, Tony had made it clear in September 2016 that he didn’t want to work with the band anymore. This has not changed and 2015 was the last time we were able to perform or work with him. So we have now made the decision to move on as a band."

This morning it seemed that Gary had softened towards his former colleague.

Speaking about Tony, and the band's failed attempt to continue with a new singer, Gary said: "He’s got to be in the room.

"I would love that. I’ve always loved that to happen. Tony always likes to do his own thing.

"We tried to go another way last year, or the year before, because the boys wanted really to keep the band together.

Tony Hadley and Gary Kemp pictured in 2015 before the singer quit the band. Picture: Getty

“It just didn’t feel like Spandau Ballet without Tony. I stand by that, so unless it’s the original five it’s not going to happen.

"Come on Tony! There’s always room for a campaign.

"I get blamed a lot for this, but I’ve always wanted this band and always fought for this band to get back together.”

In 2018 Tony hinted that the main reason he quit the band was because he is a Conservative, and Gary is not.

The Daily Star reported him saying: “If ever there was a rub between two people in Spandau, it was between the two of us.

“It’s just two big personalities in a small space. Politically we’ve never really seen eye to eye.”