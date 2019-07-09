Driver Who Threw Power Tools At Kent Police Is Jailed

A thief who threw power tools from a car while being pursued by Kent Police officers has been jailed for two years seven months.

David Peters led officers on a six mile pursuit along the M2 after patrols noticed him driving poorly and quickly identified his car as being at the scene for a number of thefts in Sittingbourne.



The 30-year-old, of Dray Gardens, Brixton, was found hiding in a garden and went on to admit four offences at Maidstone Crown Court, where he was sentenced on Friday 5 July 2019.

The court heard that on Friday 19 April 2019 at 3.52am officers were alerted to a BMW estate travelling at speeds up to 135mph on the M2 Londonbound.



The car failed to stop for the patrols and during a six mile pursuit, which was assisted by the police helicopter, power tools were thrown out of the vehicle towards pursuing police vehicles.



Enquiries later confirmed the tools had been stolen from vehicles parked in Connaught Road, Bell Road and Park Road, Sittingbourne.



Whilst officers attempted to stop Peters, he drove at high speeds and through red traffic lights.



As he headed towards Blackheath he lost control and the vehicle came to stop in a field off Prince Charles Road.



He ran away from the scene but was later found hiding in a nearby garden.



Peters was later charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, theft and handling stolen goods and has been remanded in custody since.



In addition to the jail sentence he was disqualified from driving for four years and will have to take an extended test.



PC James Hales, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said:

"Peters made a conscious decision to endanger the lives of innocent members of the public and police officers, in an attempt to escape justice.



‘His clear and obvious disregard for the law has led to a custodial sentence."