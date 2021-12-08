Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

8 December 2021, 12:27

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK
Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK including Love Actually and Gavin & Stacey.

One of the best things about Christmas is sitting down on the sofa and watching a festive classic on the TV.

But while enjoying the likes of Love Actually, Gavin and Stacey and The Holiday, have you ever thought about actually visiting the famous sets?

Well, we’ve got you covered with a round up of the best Christmas movie and TV filming locations you can actually go to.

The house from The Holiday is not real
The house from The Holiday is not real. Picture: Alamy

The Holiday

We hate to ruin the illusion, but Rosehill Cottage from The Holiday is actually fake and was built as a set in Surrey.

Luckily, it was inspired by Honeysuckle Cottage which is in Holmbury St Mary.

The beautiful building also has a white picket gate entrance, spacious living room with a large fireplace and a quintessential kitchen.

Love Actually

Love Actually is set around London and includes locations including 27 St Luke’s Mews, Notting Hill, and Selfridges.

Selfridges features in Love Actually
Selfridges features in Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

Fans of the film will remember this is where Rowan Atkinson performs his very detailed gift wrapping service.

There is also the very romantic scene at Heathrow Airport’s arrivals lounge, while London W11 1DF is where Mark (Andrew Lincoln) declares his love for Juliet (Kiera Knightly) with card signs.

Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas special

The Gavin and Stacey special was mostly set in the Welsh holiday coastal town of Barry Island.

Scenes were filmed across Barry Promenade, Trinity Street and the local pub The Dolphin which is known as Basset Bar.

Gavin and Stacey was filmed mostly in Barry
Gavin and Stacey was filmed mostly in Barry. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Not exactly a Christmas film, but there are some very festive scenes throughout the film.

The Christmas party where Bridget (Renee Zellweger) first meets Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) is set in Snowshill, which is around 12 miles northeast of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

She also has her famous kiss with Mark outside London’s Royal Exchange.

Last Christmas

Set in London, Last Christmas is filmed in Covent Garden, Yuletide Store, The Ally Pally ice rink and Phoenix Garden.

St Mary’s, at Bryanston Square Marylebone, is where ‘St Judes’ homeless shelter is filmed.

