EA 'confirms' that next generation 'The Sims 5' is in the works

4 February 2020, 15:26

Finally we're getting a new instalment of the popular game
Finally we're getting a new instalment of the popular game. Picture: Amazon/Maxis
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

EA's CEO Andrew Wilson has hinted at what the next generation of The Sims could hold.

The Sims is one of those games we've all played at least once in our lifetimes and fans will be overjoyed to hear we've gotten the closest thing to a confirmation that the next generation is on its way.

Initially launching in 2000, the PC game has since developed four main releases with endless expansions and spin-offs for different consoles.

Andrew Wilson speaking at a games convention
Andrew Wilson speaking at a games convention. Picture: Getty

We've not had a new development since Sims 4, which's base game was initially released in 2013, with a whopping eight expansion packs being released since as add-ons, and a whopping fifteen stuff packs.

Seven years on, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson was asked recently about the possibility of relaunching an online version of The Sims, he hinted that the next entry of the franchise could indeed be incorporating both single and multi-player components.

During EA's Q3 FY20 earnings call, Wilson said: "Typically, what The Sims has done is really focus on fulfilling the motivations of inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement, and not necessarily focus as much on social interaction and competition."

The Sims 4 was released in 2013
The Sims 4 was released in 2013. Picture: Maxis

He then explained that he understands that there is a growing competition between players and that he isn't referring to a competition in a traditional sense, more that he gets that users like to compare and contrast their creations.

Andrew, who is behind the company who own Maxis, which is The Sims' developer, said: "As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition - like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many years ago – will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come."

If that's anything to go by, it sounds like The Sims 5 is still in the pre-production phase fo things with Maxis still continuing to bring out new updates and developments for The Sims 4.

So although we shouldn't expect anything soon, at least we now know that it's definitely in the works.

We genuinely can't wait (and hope they scrap the cartoony theme and re-introduce customisation and open worlds).

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It has been reported passengers were given oxygen masks when people started falling ill and fainting in their seats

Ryanair flight sent into chaos as four passengers 'collapse' amid claims there was 'something seriously wrong' with flight

Travel

You can now get biscuit cutters to look like your dog

Shoppers rave over personalised cookie cutters which make biscuits that look exactly like your pet
Eating chicken will impact your cardiovascular health

Eating chicken just twice a week will 'increase your risk of deadly heart disease'

Food & Health

Holly Willoughby's dress is £79

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £79 printed midi dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Here's what to do with your boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine's Day

Ideas for Valentine’s Day: What to do with your girlfriend or boyfriend this year

Trending on Heart

Imelda Staunton stars in Flesh and Blood

When is Flesh and Blood on ITV, who is in the cast with Imelda Staunton and what’s the plot?

TV & Movies

Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily will be aired on BBC One

Rio Ferdinand feared he'd 'never be happy again' following tragic death of wife Rebecca Ellison

TV & Movies

Piers Morgan made a jibe at Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan 'makes savage dig' at Phillip Schofield in support of Ruth Langsford amid 'feud'

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil have reportedly received a This Morning pay rise

How much do Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get paid for This Morning?

TV & Movies

Whitney will face a shock twist

EastEnders Whitney Dean and Leo King spoilers: What to expect ahead of terrifying attic twist

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil's reported pay rise is said to have caused a stir

Phillip Schofield and Holly WIlloughby's '£130k pay rise spark This Morning pay row'

TV & Movies