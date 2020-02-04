EA 'confirms' that next generation 'The Sims 5' is in the works

Finally we're getting a new instalment of the popular game. Picture: Amazon/Maxis

By Mared Parry

EA's CEO Andrew Wilson has hinted at what the next generation of The Sims could hold.

The Sims is one of those games we've all played at least once in our lifetimes and fans will be overjoyed to hear we've gotten the closest thing to a confirmation that the next generation is on its way.

Initially launching in 2000, the PC game has since developed four main releases with endless expansions and spin-offs for different consoles.

Andrew Wilson speaking at a games convention. Picture: Getty

We've not had a new development since Sims 4, which's base game was initially released in 2013, with a whopping eight expansion packs being released since as add-ons, and a whopping fifteen stuff packs.

Seven years on, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson was asked recently about the possibility of relaunching an online version of The Sims, he hinted that the next entry of the franchise could indeed be incorporating both single and multi-player components.

During EA's Q3 FY20 earnings call, Wilson said: "Typically, what The Sims has done is really focus on fulfilling the motivations of inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement, and not necessarily focus as much on social interaction and competition."

The Sims 4 was released in 2013. Picture: Maxis

He then explained that he understands that there is a growing competition between players and that he isn't referring to a competition in a traditional sense, more that he gets that users like to compare and contrast their creations.

Andrew, who is behind the company who own Maxis, which is The Sims' developer, said: "As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition - like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many years ago – will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come."

If that's anything to go by, it sounds like The Sims 5 is still in the pre-production phase fo things with Maxis still continuing to bring out new updates and developments for The Sims 4.

So although we shouldn't expect anything soon, at least we now know that it's definitely in the works.

We genuinely can't wait (and hope they scrap the cartoony theme and re-introduce customisation and open worlds).