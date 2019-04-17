Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her floral dress

17 April 2019, 08:33

Kelly Brook came ready for a spot of sunshine
Kelly Brook came ready for a spot of sunshine. Picture: Heart

With temperatures expected to soar, Kelly arrived for work looking ready for a spot of sunshine.

Kelly Brook nailed spring dressing when she came to work on Wednesday, pairing a pretty floral dress with a pair of plain trainers.

The Heart presenter arrived at the London studios in a long-sleeved floral dress from Nasty Gal, and a pair of classic Stan Smith trainers.

The frock, which Kelly bought a few years ago, is sadly no longer available online, but there are other similar options available on the Nasty Gal site now.

However, Kelly's trainers are up for grabs.

The Adidas Stan Smith kicks start at £44.99 from Office, and come in a variety of colour ways including pink, green and gold.

