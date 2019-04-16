When is the Friends musical coming to the UK, what songs will they have and where can I get tickets?

We'll be able to watch our favourite sitcom in a musical form very soon. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Everyone's favourite American sitcom is coming to the UK to be performed as a musical... but what do we know about it so far?

Popular noughties hit show Friends already has some certified bangers such as Smelly Cat and Little Black Curly Hair, but fans of the sitcom who love a sing-song will go crazy for this brand new musical.

Friendsical will be touring the UK very soon and we're so excited for things to kick off.

Here's all the information you need on the new show...

When is the Friends musical coming to the UK?

An UK tour named Friendsical, written by Miranda Larson will be touring the UK this summer.

This shouldn't be confused with the all-American production which currently touring their home country and will be performing at various venues across the USA until early May.

Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Monica will all be singing hilarious songs for your amusement this summer. Picture: Getty

The UK tour kicks off in July at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on July 15th and will stop at Darlington, Derry, Newcastle, Kingston, Malvern, Blackpool, Chelmsford, Southampton and Croydon.

It will also have a full run at the Edinburgh Festival from 1 – 25 August as part of the Assembly Festival programme in the Music Hall of The Assembly Rooms.

The full dates are as follows:

15 – 20 July 2019 - Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

22 – 27 July 2019 - Darlington Hippodrome

1 – 25 August 2019 - Assembly Rooms Edinburgh

26 – 31 August 2019 - Millennium Forum Derry

2 – 7 September 2019 - Northern Stage Newcastle

9 – 14 September 2019 - Rose Theatre Kingston

16 – 21 September 2019 - Festival Theatre Malvern

23 – 28 September 2019 - Grand Theatre Blackpool

14 – 19 October 2019 - Civic Theatre Chelmsford

21 – 26 October 2019 - Nuffield Theatre Southampton

28 October – 2 November 2019 - Ashcroft Theatre Croydon

What songs will the musical include?

The musical's synopsis doesn't give away what all of the songs will be, but they do tease at some.

It seems that famous quotes have been turned into songs, with '(He’s her) Lobster!', 'Richard’s Moustache' and 'You’re Over Me? When Were You Under Me?' all featuring.

The full synopsis reads: When Ross’ wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again.

"But then Rachel runs back into his life… will he end up with his one true love?

"Featuring original songs such as ‘(He’s her) Lobster!’, ‘Richard’s Moustache’ and ‘You’re Over Me? When Were You Under Me?’, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

What could possibly go wrong?"

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available to book on the British Theatre website.

Follow the Friendsical Twitter or creator Miranda Larson's Twitter for any updates.