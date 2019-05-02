What can I do about climate change? 5 affordable ways to reduce your carbon footprint

Climate Emergency Demonstration In London. Picture: Getty

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has produced a report stating the UK should lead the global fight against climate change and drastically cut greenhouse gases by 2050.

The fight against climate change has never been more important; glaciers are shrinking at an alarming speed and the Met Office has predicted temperatures for the next five years will be 1C above the pre-industrial levels.

Thanks to naturalist David Attenborough and Swedish schoolgirl, Greta Thunberg, the catastrophic effects of climate and the urgency of the issue has been thrusted into the forefront of the public's consciousness.

Climate change activists also took to the streets during London's Extinction Rebellion, in order to raise awareness and get the government to act.

Now, The CCC has produced a report stating the UK should lead the global fight against climate change and drastically cut greenhouse gases by 2050.

But how exactly can you reduce your carbon footprint and act on climate change? Here are some affordable ways to help you do your bit.

Where possible, walk or cycle to work to help combat climate change. Picture: Getty

1) Transport

Where possible, walk or cycle. Not only is it free, it makes a massive difference.

If walking or cycling is not an option, using public transport over driving helps.

Reducing the amount of flights you take each year can also have an impact.

Recycling can also have a positive impact on the planet. Picture: Getty

2) Recycle

One of the simplest ways you can help combat climate change is by recycling.

Materials such as plastic bottles, containers, paper, cardboard and glass can all be put into the recycling bin.

Check with your local council to find out which day your bins get collected.

Avoiding fast fashion and reducing your consumption levels can make a big difference. Picture: Getty

3) Avoid fast fashion and reduce

It sounds obvious, but by reducing your consumption and avoiding fast fashion trends, you can help save our planet.

It's estimated that a staggering £140million worth of clothes goes into landfill each year.

Some brands, like H&M and & Other Stories, have introduced an initiative whereby customers can bring in their old clothes in exchange for a gift voucher.

Reducing the amount of meat you eat - especially beef - helps the environment. Picture: Getty

4) Eat less meat

After fossil fuels, the food industry is the second biggest contributor to climate change.

Cutting down the amount of meat you consume, especially beef, can have a massive impact.

How? Well, firstly cows produce a LOT of methane when they burp, releasing the harmful greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. They're also fed soy and maize, which is problematic in itself, as there's been an increase in deforestation to make room for soybean plantations. According to the WWF, deforestation is responsible for about 15% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

Insulating your home not only helps save the planet, it cuts the price of your bills. Picture: Getty

5) Insulate your home

Not only does insulating your home help the environment, it can drastically reduce your energy bills.

Visit the Government's official website to find out whether you're eligible for help with insulating your home and paying your energy bills.

You can also get a smart meter for your home, to check how much energy your household is using.