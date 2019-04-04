Alex Mytton reveals he lost his mum to brain cancer in heartbreaking Instagram post

Alex Mytton has paid tribute to his late mother. Picture: GETTY / INSTAGRAM

The Made in Chelsea star described his mother as "the biggest force of good" in his life.

Alex Mytton has paid tribute to his mother after she passed away following a "brief battle" with brain cancer.

The reality star shared a heartbreaking message to followers via his Instagram account.

Alex, 27, put: "I'm not usually very good at expressing myself on here emotionally... but I'm gonna attempt to make an exception. Last week I had to say goodbye to my mum for the last time.

"After fighting, what now seems like a brief battle with brain cancer my mum finally succumbed to the disease. So I just wanna say if there was ever proof needed that these diseases act at random or without prejudice you would be it mum."

Alex went on to describe his mother as "the kindest, most caring, beautiful all-round woman and undoubtedly the biggest force for good" in his life.

He added: "I owe you infinitely for shaping me to be the man I am today. I'd be lying if I didn't admit that life was going to be a struggle without you, and despite thinking I was mentally prepared for the inevitable when the inevitable actually came it hit me harder than I could have ever imagined...

"It's probably fair to say that despite trying to act otherwise, I was a proper mummy's boy and even at my ripe age you still provided a subconscious safety blanket that followed me through life from afar.

"Now as I look ahead in a life without you I want you to know that the subconscious presence lives on and really I just want to say thank you so much for being an amazing mother to me, for showing me total compassion and love, and although there is still a lot I wanted you to get to see I will never forget the memories we made, I will always love you and yes I will probably always 'need you.' Rest in peace Mumma."

Alex Mytton found fame on reality show, Made in Chelsea. Picture: Getty

Alex went on to thank the Macmillan cancer charity, the NHS service and also the care home that looked after his mother during her final days.

He was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans, close friends and fellow Made in Chelsea stars.

Ashley James commented: "So sorry for your loss Alex."

Georgia Toffolo put: "Oh Myt! Sending so so much love to you and your family."