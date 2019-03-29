Amazon are transforming Alexa to Alex to mark International Transgender Day

Alexa is becoming Alex for the day. Picture: Amazon

March 31 is International Transgender Day, and to mark the occasion they are transforming Alexa in to Alex.

This year’s International Transgender Day of Visibility, the 31st March, will see users of Amazon Alexa-enabled device in the UK able to activate a skill to hear the story of a trans man.

#VoiceOfTrans is launching to make trans issues a national talking point and apply pressure on the United Nations (UN) via a petition that listeners will be signposted to on change.org.

There are 25 million transgender people in the world and their voices have long been ignored at best and, at worst, silenced.

In the UK alone, one in eight trans employees (12 per cent) have been physically attacked by a colleague or customer in the last year and half of trans people (51 per cent) have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination.

This project has been inspired by a desire to give this marginalised and often abused group of people a platform, allow them to tell their story and to have their voice listened to.

The option will be activated by asking “Alexa, open the voice of trans”. The voice will go on to thank the listener for wanting to listen to him and will proceed to tell his story, compiled from a series of real-life stories and case studies experienced by members of the transgender community around the world.

He will take the listener through the journey of his life with the listener being able to decide which sections they hear first, from his time as a child and hating girly clothes, to the difficulties he faced at school.

He will also address the time he attempted to take his life and his transition.

However, life has improved for him since his operation and he describes going on dates after his transition and his recent marriage to his girlfriend Aliyah.

Crucially, the voice will then invite the listener to visit a change.orgpetition applying pressure to advance trans rights on the UN’s human rights agenda in order to effect change on a global scale for the trans community.