'Bloodbath' as 16 animals are killed by wild dogs at British Safari Park

14 February 2020, 10:21

The tragic incident occurred as West Midlands Safari Park (stock image)
The tragic incident occurred as West Midlands Safari Park (stock image). Picture: Getty

Six deer and 10 sheep were killed after 12 wild dogs escaped their enclosure at West Midlands Safari Park.

West Midlands Safari Park have confirmed that several animals have been killed after 12 wild dogs escaped their enclosure after a gate was damaged by Storm Ciara.

Six deer and 10 sheep were tragically killed at the park, with an insider describing the incident as "an absolute bloodbath".

Staff are said to be saddened by the loss of the Persian fallow deer and Barbary sheep, following the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

African wild dogs escaped their enclosure after a gate was damaged by Storm Ciara (stock image)
African wild dogs escaped their enclosure after a gate was damaged by Storm Ciara (stock image). Picture: Getty

Bosses have assured the public that there is no chance of any more animals escaping, and no danger to the public.

A spokesperson for the park told the Mirror: “Sadly, we can confirm that in the early hours of 9 February, 12 African wild dogs entered a neighbouring compound where a variety of Persian fallow deer and Barbary sheep were housed.

“Six deer and 10 sheep were unfortunately killed in the incident.

“The wild dogs were returned to their compound unharmed.

Six Persion Fallow Deer were tragically killed (stock image)
Six Persion Fallow Deer were tragically killed (stock image). Picture: Getty

“The wild dogs entered the neighbouring compound through a gated entrance which had been damaged in the storm which hit Worcestershire earlier that morning.

10 Barbary sheep were also killed in the incident (stock image)
10 Barbary sheep were also killed in the incident (stock image). Picture: Getty

“At no point was there a risk to public safety and there was no danger of any animals escaping the park’s perimeter fencing. 

“Given their personal attachment to our animals, our staff are extremely saddened by the incident.”

