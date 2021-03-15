Are mobile hairdressers allowed to work?

Mobile hairdressers are not allowed to work in England. Picture: Getty Images

When can mobile hairdressers go back to work? Everything we know about Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown...

Boris Johnson laid out his Covid roadmap in February, announcing when England would be gradually eased out of lockdown.

While schools have already opened their classrooms for all children, people are desperate to know when the beauty and hospitality sectors will be allowed to welcome customers again.

And with hairdressers having been closed for months, most of us are in desperate need of a fresh cut.

So, when are mobile hairdressers opening? Here’s what we know…

Hairdressers in England will be allowed to reopen in April. Picture: Getty Images

Are mobile hairdressers allowed to work in England?

Hairdressers are included in step two of Boris Johnson’s roadmap, which means they will hopefully be allowed to open on April 12 along with pubs, hotels and non-essential retail.

Read More: When will the rule of 6 be back in England?

This includes mobile hairdressers, so they are not currently allowed to work until mid-April.

These dates are not set in stone and depend on whether four tests are met, which include:

The vaccine deployment programme continuing successfully

Evidence showing vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated

Infection rates not surging in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS

Government assessment of the risks not fundamentally changing by new variants of concern

If these are all met, hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, nail technicians and tattooists will all be allowed to open their doors for the first time since before Christmas.

Are mobile hairdressers allowed to work in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

In Wales, hairdressers and barbers were allowed to reopen for appointments only from Monday, March 15.

As for mobile hairdressers, the Welsh Government said they could work only "where the client physically cannot leave the home".

The latest guidelines state hairdressers can visit people's homes if "leaving the home is likely to have a significant detrimental effect on their wellbeing".

As for Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon recently announced hairdressers and barber shops will hopefully be able to open from April 26, including mobile hairdressers.

In Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Phillips announced in February that all the lockdown restrictions will be extended until at least April 1.

There will another review on March 16 which could lay out when mobile hairdressers may be allowed to reopen.

Now Read: Lockdown professor '80% sure' that Brits will be able to enjoy summer