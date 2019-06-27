7-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress Lexi Rabe pleads to fans to stop bullying her

27 June 2019, 16:52

Lexi Rabe took to social media to stand against bullying
Lexi Rabe took to social media to stand against bullying. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lexi's mother took to the young star's social media to ask people to respect their privacy

Child actress Lexi Rabe has begged fans to stop bullying her in an emotional video uploaded to the star's Instagram page.

The seven-year-old starred in Avengers: Endgame as Iron Man's daughter Morgan Stark.

Marvel's superhero epic is on track to become the most successful movie of all-time at the box office, but that's not prevented young Lexi from negative attention.

Melting hearts with the candid video, Lexi told viewers: "If I go anywhere and I'm acting a little silly, I'm just seven years old. Please don't bully my family or me."

In a separate TV interview, Lexi explained how the incident started when they were in public and she was playing with her young brother.

A fan came up and told their mother that they should "train" Lexi on "how to act in public" after finding fame.

Lexi's mother uploaded the video on to the young star's Instagram account, with the caption: "I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi's getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes celebrities never want to leave the house and never want to meet people...

"Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She's a normal human being and she's a child."

Lexi Rabe begged fans to stop bullying her
Lexi Rabe begged fans to stop bullying her. Picture: Instagram

