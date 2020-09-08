Big Macs and takeaway pizzas could shrink as part of government plans to tackle obesity

8 September 2020, 07:39

The new plans could affect a number of takeaways in England (stock images)
The new plans could affect a number of takeaways in England (stock images). Picture: Getty

A report from Public Health England urges food outlets to 'voluntarily' reduce its portion sizes by 20 per cent.

Certain fast foods in England could be reduced in size in an effort to tackle obesity in the UK.

A new report from Public Health England is urging the food industry to 'voluntarily' cut calories by 20 per cent, as reported by the Mirror.

Read more: Pizza Express confirms closure of 73 restaurants across the UK

Takeaway pizzas, Big Macs and Greggs slices could all be affected by the proposals.

Big Macs could be reduced in size by 20 per cent (stock image)
Big Macs could be reduced in size by 20 per cent (stock image). Picture: Getty

Pizzas were singled out in the report, as they can contain more than the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of calories for adults.

The Big Mac, which currently contains 508 calories, would be reduced to 407 - and a portion of fish and chips, which has around 842, would be reduced to 673.

The rules would also see children's 'food bundles' be reduced by 10 per cent, and crisps, sandwiches and other savoury snacks losing 5 per cent.

Read more: Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'

Public Health Minister Jo Churchill told The Sun: "We can all do our bit to stay healthy, to help protect us from coronavirus and take pressure off the NHS.

"The food industry can play their part, by making it as easy as possible for everyone to eat more healthily. These guidelines will help them take positive action."

Pizzas were singled out in the report because of their calorie content (stock image)
Pizzas were singled out in the report because of their calorie content (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist for PHE, added: "Eating food and drink that's higher in calories than people realise is one of the reasons why many of us are either overweight or obese.

"This is about broadening choice for consumers, as well as making the healthier choice the easy choice. Progress to date on sugar and salt reduction has shown that this can happen without compromising on taste and quality."

NOW READ:

Primark names four quietest UK stores since reopening in June as sales drop

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Excess deaths in England and Wales higher than five-year average for third week running

UK & World

Coronavirus: Household gathering limit set to be cut to battle COVID-19 spike

UK & World

Britain's Got Talent: Diversity's Black Lives Matter performance sparks hundreds of complaints

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her frilled shirt and black skirt

Celebrities

Kaavan the elephant will be moving on to a better life

'World's loneliest elephant' who spent years in solitary allowed to leave zoo after 35 years

Lifestyle

Lee and Jenny shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the caravan

Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan

TV & Movies

Vogue Williams made the eye-opening admission about husband Spencer on this week's podcast

Vogue Williams pleads with Spencer Matthews to start wearing underwear

Celebrities

Arielle Vandenberg is the host of Love Island USA

Who is the Love Island USA host? Meet Arielle Vandenberg

TV & Movies

Love Island USA starts on ITV2 in September

How long is Love Island USA 2020 on for and when is the final?

TV & Movies