Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'

Dr Hilary has spoken out on the reported Strictly Come Dancing coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly been thrown into chaos after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, but Dr Hilary has some words of warning for the hit dance show.

Dr Hilary has said that precautions have to be made "by the book" after it was reported a crew member of Strictly Come Dancing had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Sun reported that the lighting expert had spent a week working on the set where the professionals and celebrities will soon be dancing.

Safety measures are said to have been put in place by Strictly bosses, but Dr Hilary has said they "can't put these celebrities and professional dancers at any risk".

Dr Hilary spoke to Lorraine about reports of a crew member on Strictly Come Dancing testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday morning to speak about the story, Dr Hilary Jones said: "Apparently this is a lighting technician who has been on the set, where the professional dancers will soon be.

"He's been in close contact with five other colleagues, so there is a risk that they could have picked up the virus."

Offering his expert advice, he explained: "They'll need to be tested, they'll need to be self-isolating.

"There's a deep clean going on, because they can't put these celebrities and professional dancers at any risk."

Safety measures are said to have been put in place by Strictly bosses. Picture: Getty

He added: "The BBC has a duty of care like any business, like any office.

"It's got to be done by the book, and if that was a disaster, then what a bad example that would be to everybody."

It has been reported a deep clean of the set is happening, and the staff who were in close proximately to the infected crew member have been sent home to be tested and isolate.

A source told The Sun: "This crew member would have been in touch with dozens of other workers on set.

“They were hours away from starting filming for the pre-­recorded professional group dances when they got a call to say that one of the crew members had tested positive when turning up for another job.

“Everything juddered to a halt while worried bosses worked out what to do."

They continued: “This is the worst-case scenario for Strictly, as they’ve gone to extreme lengths to make the show safe up to this point.

“Starting a show then stopping mid-production is the most expensive thing that could happen, so they’re praying it’s not more serious than just one person potentially having it.

“He came back positive which meant he had likely been symptomatic prior to the test.

“After this was discovered the remaining lighting crew were all sent home from site before everyone was told to leave several hours later and a deep clean began.”

