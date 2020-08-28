Dr Hilary Jones explains vital differences between coronavirus symptoms and a back-to-school bug

GMB's Dr Hilary Jones has revealed what parents should look out for when it comes to spotting Covid-19 in their kids.

Schools in England will be returning next week, while millions of children in Scotland and Northern Ireland have already headed back to the classroom.

While there are strict social distancing measures in place, with classes split into ‘social bubbles’ and masks worn in high risk areas, Dr Hilary has now warned schools are "the perfect breeding ground for bugs to develop.”

“This winter it is not just Covid-19 we have to contend with,” he wrote in The Sun, continuing: “There are also the usual suspects such as the common cold, flu, asthma, meningitis and bronchitis."

Children in England will be heading back to school next week. Picture: Getty Images

He said that experts are predicting a ‘likely resurgence’ of Covid-19 this winter, as well as many other illnesses.

Dr Hilary explained: “There is a double or triple whammy of having any of these other ailments as well could poleaxe people with a confusing array of overlapping symptoms."

The TV star added: "A cough or sneeze from a harmless common cold can easily transmit Covid-19 if that person is carrying it and does not know."

Symptoms for coronavirus

The common symptoms for coronavirus include fatigue with a moderate to high chance of a fever.

While kids could have chills and be shaking, they are unlikely to have aching muscles or joints.

They could also have a runny nose, headache, sore throat and persistent cough, as well as shortness of breath.

Children may also lose their taste or smell and experience nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Symptoms for common cold

Similar symptoms include a runny nose, headache, sore throat and cough.

But a common cold will not lead you to have aching muscles, fever and chills.

There would be no shortness of breath or wheezing and only a slight possibility of losing taste or smell.

Despite the warning, he told parents there’s no need to panic, and told them to just continue encouraging frequent hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing.

