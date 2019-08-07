Boardmasters 2019 cancelled: Can I get a refund for my ticket?

The festival was cancelled a matter of hours before gated opened. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The five-day festival was cancelled the evening before campers were heading down.

Boardmasters 2019 has been cancelled and its left fans absolutely gutted, and out of pocket by quite a bit.

But why was the festival cancelled, and is it possible to get a refund? We reveal all we know...

Why was Boardmasters 2019 cancelled?

Boardmasters was cancelled due to the terrible weather predicted for this weekend.

The beach festival, which is in Cornwall and had stars such as Foals, Florence and the Machine and Jorja Smith performing, would be at high risk due to its setting.

Boardmasters 2019 is cancelled. Please read the statement. pic.twitter.com/LCutdaZphX — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) August 6, 2019

After speaking to the relevant authorities, the people behind the festival decided to cancel, but only a matter of hours before attendees were to set off for the event.

Many are furious as they've already booked time off work which they can't get back, bought tents, food, booze and made travel arrangements.

Boardmasters with all our money right now pic.twitter.com/thUzqi236C — harry hewitt (@harryhe05901728) August 6, 2019

6 hours before it starts nice one👍🏼👍🏼 — Holly Sallis (@SallisHolly) August 6, 2019

The festival, which is set by the sea, could've been highly affected by the adverse weather conditions. Picture: PA

Can you get a refund?

Heart.co.uk have contacted Boardmasters for a comment regarding refunds but they are yet to reply.

Boardmasters have removed all contact details from their website and replaced it with their statement. Picture: Boardmasters

They have put out a full statement, which reads:

"Due to forecasted severe weather conditions, specifically high winds, Boardmasters 2019 has been cancelled.

"Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made yesterday evening (6th August).

"The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time."

Boardmasters 2018 had a mixed bag of sunshine and rain. Picture: Getty

They continued: Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible - please follow Boardmasters’ social media for official updates.

"We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were."

However, many of the festival's former attendees have highlighted that in the terms and conditions it states that they should all receive a refund in due course.