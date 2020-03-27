Breaking News

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus as he reveals he's self-isolating

27 March 2020, 11:26 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 12:03

The Prime Minister says he has 'mild symptoms' and is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, it was reported today.

The Prime Minister has said that he has 'mild symptoms' and that he is currently self-isolating at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister says he has 'mild symptoms'
The Prime Minister says he has 'mild symptoms'. Picture: PA

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

The Prime Minister also confirmed the news on his Twitter page, writing: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives".

He added in the video: "I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do. but be in no doubt that - thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, can continue to communicate with all my team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus, and I want to thank everyone who is involved - above all our amazing NHS".

Boris Johnson has been chairing regular daily press conferences on the government plan for the coronavirus outbreak, but this was yesterday chaired by Rishi Sunak.

His diagnosis comes days after Prince Charles announced that he has tested positive for the illness.

