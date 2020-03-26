Government announce 'unprecedented' support package for self-employed people affected by coronavirus pandemic

26 March 2020, 17:18 | Updated: 26 March 2020, 18:08

Chancellor Of The Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the new measures in this afternoon's press conference

Rishi Sunak today announced an 'unprecedented' aid package to help self-employed people cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the press conference this afternoon, The Chancellor Of The Exchequer announced what he described as 'one of the most generous self-employed support schemes anywhere in the world'.

Addressing the self-employed viewers, he said: "you have not been forgotten. We will not leave you behind, we all stand together. So to support those who work from themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme.

He went on to say that the self-employed will be paid 80 per cent of profits, up to £2,500 a month, to help them cope with coronavirus crisis.

Rishi Sunak announced the new measures in a press conference today
Rishi Sunak announced the new measures in a press conference today. Picture: PA

He added: "This scheme will be open to people across the UK for at least three months, and I will extend it if needed."

It is similar to the support package announced last week for employed people, which promised that they will be paid 80 per cent of their wages by the government.

Mr Sunak went on to say: "Providing such unprecedented support for self-employed people has been difficult to do in practice.

"So I’ve taken steps to make this scheme deliverable and fair. To make sure that the scheme provides targeted support for those most in need, it will be open to those with trading profits up to £50,000. It will be available to people who make the majority of their income from self-employment."

He also added that only those who have filed a 2019 tax return can apply, and that those who missed the deadline will have four weeks to file it.

Those who qualify for this scheme will be able to receive the sum in June, and he encouraged those who need urgent help to apply for Universal Credit.

Rishi Sunak has announced a support package for the self-employed
Rishi Sunak has announced a support package for the self-employed. Picture: PA

The announcement comes just three days after Boris Johnson announced a police-enforced lockdown across the UK.

Read more: Employers could be fined for demanding workers turn up if they could be at home

On Monday (23 March), the Prime Minister revealed that the police will now have the power to fine people if they leave their homes for any reason other than the following:

- Shopping for basic necessities
- One form of exercise a day - either alone or with members of your household
- Medical need or to provide care help vulnerable person
- Travel to work - but only if necessary and you cannot work from home

He said: "These are the only reasons you should be leaving your home.

"You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

NOW READ:

Over 400,000 sign up for the coronavirus NHS volunteer scheme in 24 hours

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Self-employed to get 80% of average monthly profits paid by government - up to £2,500 a month

UK & World

Meghan Markle has a new role on Disney

Meghan Markle announces first job since leaving royal family as Disney role is confirmed

Royals

Coronavirus: England head coach Eddie Jones to take 25 per cent pay cut

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Alina Pop is played by Ruxandra Porojnicu

Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is actress Ruxandra Porojnicu?

TV & Movies

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 9,817?

Lifestyle

Supermarkets are adding new opening times in order to help staff restock

Supermarket lockdown rules: Can I pay cash and what are the opening times?
Fans of the show can taste their knowledge with our quiz

The ultimate Gavin and Stacey quiz

Lifestyle

A nurse has warned people to cut their nails

Nurse warns having long nails is one of the fastest spreaders of coronavirus
Dr Ranj has spoken out on 'fake news' about coornavirus

Dr Ranj corrects Kerry Katona as she shares 'false information' about coronavirus

Celebrities