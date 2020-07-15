Boy, 6, hailed a hero after saving little sister's life in horror dog attack

Six-year-old Bridger from the US saved his younger sister's life after a dog went for her in an unprovoked attack.

A young boy has gone viral and been hailed a hero by many after he bravely interfered when a dog went for his younger sister.

Bridger, six, from Wyoming in America bravely put himself in harms way after he saw the animal get close to his sister, and has ended up with a whopping 90 stitches in his face.

The brave young boy's story was shared by his aunt, Nikki Walker, who posted the story on Instagram in a bid to get him the recognition he deserves.

She wrote: "My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog.

"He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister."

The incident happened last week on July 9, and Nikki is hoping Bridger's tale will gain enough recognition for him to get " some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes", who include the likes of Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds.

She continued to explain that when she asked little Bridger why he did what he did, he simply said: "If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me."

Bridger was taken straight to the hospital and received treatment, and thankfully is now okay and has been discharged.

Another post from his aunt read: "After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe.

"After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he's finally resting at home. We love our brave boy."

Since Bridger returned home, Nikki has updated everyone on how he is, saying "I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better!

"He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him."

Many concerned people have commented on Nikki's previous posts asking about the dog and it's owners, and she addressed this, saying: "I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family.

"We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident."