Brits warned taking pork pies and cheese to Europe would be ILLEGAL with no-deal Brexit

Brexit will mean Brits won't be able to take porky treats and cheese platters on their travels. Picture: GETTY

The move will heavily impact UK expats living in the EU who stock up on British foods that they can't find abroad.

The UK has been warned that taking pork pies, cheese, and other iconic British foods could be made ILLEGAL in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

If Britain leaves the EU without an agreement, then the shock rule change will come into place the very next day.

All British fresh meat, game, poultry, fish and shellfish, pet food, milk, eggs, honey, bone products and gelatine will be BANNED from travel with those using the Eurostar or flying from UK airports having their bags of food confiscated.

This means that popular British treats including Cornish pasties will face the cut.

Cornish pasties are expected to also be on the list of banned products. Picture: GETTY

A senior EU official explained: "You will have to pick and choose what you're bringing back from the UK.

"Any animal-based product is something you will not want to put into your luggage if there's no deal."

The official added: "There will be no import of any ham, sausages or other delicacies. That's the end of that.

"It's not to annoy anybody. The reason is you can bring some very serious diseases into the EU by bringing these types of products."

It remains undecided if the UK would reciprocate the ban and stop people travelling into the UK to bring European products.