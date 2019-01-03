Cadbury’s white Creme Egg hunt 2019 could win you £10,000!

Cadbury’s white Creme Egg. Picture: Cadbury

Almost 800 white chocolate eggs will be up for grabs and could bag you some serious cash

Cadbury’s white Creme Egg hunt is back and this time you could win yourself a whopping £10,000 if you find one!

The white chocolate treats will be wrapped up as regular milk chocolate eggs in supermarkets across the UK – and some will even be hidden in adverts online.

Cash prizes range from £50 to £10,000, a generous jump up from last year’s £2,000 jackpot.

Cadbury’s white Creme Egg. Picture: Cadbury

Where can you find a Cadbury’s white Creme Egg worth £10,000?

According to reports, Cadbury has hidden 783 white chocolate Creme Eggs in exactly the same wrappers as the original milk chocolate treats in THESE stores…

Asda - One egg worth £10,000, four worth £1,000, 11 worth £100 and 95 worth £50.

Co-op - One egg worth £10,000, four worth £1,000, 11 worth £100 and 95 worth £50.

Sainsbury's - One egg worth £10,000, four worth £1,000, 11 worth £100 and 95 worth £50.

Tesco - One egg worth £10,000, four worth £1,000, 11 worth £100 and 95 worth £50.

Morrisons - One egg worth £10,000, four worth £1,000, 11 worth £100 and 95 worth £50.

M&S - One egg worth £10,000, one worth £1,000, one worth £100 and 108 worth £50.

One Stop shops - One egg worth £10,000 and five worth £100.

Independent retailers - One egg worth £10,000, one worth £1,000, five worth £100 and 104 worth £50.

Finding an egg in an online advert - One prize worth £10,000. Thirty-thousand vouchers for milk chocolate Creme Eggs, and 1,000 white chocolate Creme Egg prizes.

Each store will release seven new white chocolate Creme Eggs somewhere in mainland UK each week, apart from One Stop, which will release six each week.

When does the Cadbury’s white Creme Egg hunt 2019 start and finish?

The competition kicks off on 14th January 2019 and ends on 21st April 2019 – all winners must claim their prize money by 21st May 2019 – just don’t forget to keep the wrapper!

Eggs can also be won on social media, billboards and websites. Creme Eggs fans will need to upload a picture online to virtually unwrap their chocolates.

Want to take part? You must be aged 16 or over but younger egg hunters can ask a parent or guardian to make the claim if they find a winning egg.

Head to cadbury.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/creme-egg for more details. Happy hunting!