The Chase star Mark Labbett breaks Twitter silence following 'cheating' controversy

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett has broke his silence. Picture: Getty

'The Beast' rejected an invitation to a charity event and told a fan he was 'decluttering' his schedule following his relationship drama

Mark Labbett has broken his social media silence since news broke that his 26-year-old wife had been cheating on him for over a year.

The Chase star - otherwise known as 'The Beast' - failed to directly address allegations of wife Katie's infidelity.

He was responding to a request of attending a charity fundraising quiz by a fan working on behalf of a hospice.

However, Mark had to let the fan down by explaining he was currently "decluttering" his schedule.

No thanks, I am trying to declutter my diary as it is :) — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) April 2, 2019

Thank you very much, I am not in studio for a fortnight but I will look out for it :) — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) April 1, 2019

Mark had also told another fan that he was taking a break from his The Chase filming schedule.

After the fan told Mark they'd sent fan-mail to the popular quizmaster, he explained: "Thank you very much. I am not in studio for a fortnight but I will look out for it."

Fans were shocked yesterday to learn that Mark's wife had been cheating on him for over a year.

Katie, 26, is said to have gone on holiday with a man named Scott, 28, behind Mark's back.

Mark and wife have made headlines over their relationship woes. Picture: Getty

Even more shocking was the revelation that Mark and wife Katie are related!

Mark and wife Katie are second cousins with Mark's father being the cousin of Katie’s father.

Mark says neither of them knew about their relation until after they got married.

The TV star – who has a son with Katie – explained on Loose Women: “It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened.”

