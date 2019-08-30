Family issue 'pavement chewing gum' warning to pet-owners following dog's death

30 August 2019, 17:05

A family have been torn apart after their dog was killed by chewing gum
A family have been torn apart after their dog was killed by chewing gum. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

After a pet dog was killed after eating some chewing gum off the pavement and its owners are distraught.

A beloved family dog has died after he was poisoned by a piece of chewing gum on the street.

Golden retriever-German shepherd cross Winston's owners have spoken out about the horrible tragedy in order to warn other pet owners.

READ MORE: Dog owners warned to be extra vigilant as the temperature is set to soar

Poor Winston [not pictured] passed away as a result
Poor Winston [not pictured] passed away as a result. Picture: Getty

Winston was killed as he was poisoned by the artificial sweetener in the gum, it has been confirmed.

The vet had to put down Winston two days after he swallowed the gum off the street, and stated it was down bro xylitol poisoning.

Winston's wonder, 31-year-old Kirsty Laynon is understandably gutted about the whole ordeal and wants to warn other pet owners of the dangers of xylitol.

Kirsty, from Littleborough, Greater Manchester explained that her daughter was heartbroken.

She explained that her four-year-old daughter Amelia couldn't understand "why Winston had to go heaven".

Kirsty continued: “It’s in so many items just lying about your houses.

"Anything that says sugar free it’s probably in there too. But it will be labelled ‘sugar alcohol’.

“In memory of our beloved Winston, check your cupboards, check everything you give your dog. And keep as close an eye on them as possible when out walking."

Kirsty waned pet owners to keep an eye out for chewing gum on the street as it could kill
Kirsty waned pet owners to keep an eye out for chewing gum on the street as it could kill. Picture: Getty

The mum added: “We’d never heard of it, so when our boy started vomiting and then collapsed within 30 mins of getting home from his last ever walk, our last ever walk as a family of 4, we were clueless.

“Words actually can’t describe what it’s been like to lose him. But if we can raise awareness of the dangers of xylitol, it’s a small consolation.”

