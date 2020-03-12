Coronavirus UK: How much food do we need to stockpile for self-isolation?

12 March 2020, 17:37

Brits are stockpiling across the country
Brits are stockpiling across the country. Picture: PA

The coronavirus has a lot of people panicking about what they should be stockpiling

Brits are self-isolating across the country after the coronavirus has been declared a health pandemic.

But is it necessary to stockpile or are people going too far? We reveal all...

READ MORE: UK begins 'delay' phase to tackle the spread of COVID-19

Shelves are being cleared out in some stores
Shelves are being cleared out in some stores. Picture: PA

Do we need to stockpile?

There is no sudden need to stockpile right now, as its only those who are currently self-isolating that should be worried about that.

The government is advising that it's okay to have friends or family drop off supplies, and there's always the possibility of getting shopping delivered.

However, there is a bit of a wait when it comes to food deliveries, as people are booking delivery slots more than a week in advance.

Ratula Chakraborty, retail expert at Norwich Business School, UEA told The Sun Online: "Online grocery retailers are already seeing booming sales with the consequence that households are having to wait longer for their deliveries.

"This trend will accelerate if the epidemic spreads and consumers shy away from visiting stores in larger numbers."

It's definitely possible to get by without stockpiling, however a lot of people find it comforting to have two week's worth of food available, just in case.

Naomi Willis from SkintDad.co.uk also told The Sun that it make sense to stockpile a little: "Say there is flooding or a snowstorm, and you can't leave the house, or there is a problem getting paid or benefits are unexpectedly stopped, and you cannot afford to buy food.

"Having a bit of extra food in the house can give you some meals to fall back on while things blow over."

Stockpiling for around two weeks' worth is sensible
Stockpiling for around two weeks' worth is sensible. Picture: PA

What items should we stockpile?

Pasta

Rice

Cereal

Canned fruit + veg

Beans

Canned meat + fish

Coffee + tea

Longlife milk

Pets supplies (if you have them)

Sugary drinks + sweets (for energy)

Soup

Latest News

See more Latest News

F1 cancels season-opening round at Australian GP after coronavirus case

Rory McIlroy calls for PGA Tour players to be tested for coronavirus

Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 - team are self-isolating

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Noughts and Crosses

Where is Noughts and Crosses based and what year is the BBC drama set in?

TV & Movies

The government recommended that those with minor symptoms should self-isolate

Everyone in the UK with a cough or fever should self-isolate for seven days, government announce

Lifestyle

Will schools close as in the delay phase of Coronavirus?

Will schools close in the delay phase of Coronavirus? Latest government advice

Lifestyle

Dry hands are no joke

How to look after dry hands after washing them too much because of the coronavirus

Lifestyle

Britain has moved into the delay phase of the Coronavirus

What is the Coronavirus delay phase and what would that mean for the UK?

Lifestyle

All the latest travel advice and restrictions

Coronavirus travel advice: can you still go on holiday to Spain, France, Italy and the USA?

Lifestyle